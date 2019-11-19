KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,400 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 30,950 DN 850
GS 50,100 DN 300
CJ CGV 39,400 UP 900
HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 34,500 DN 50
FILA KOREA 57,800 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,400 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,280 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 1,500
LF 18,800 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,570 UP 80
JW HOLDINGS 6,560 DN 130
SK Innovation 158,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 22,050 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 44,900 UP 900
Hansae 18,400 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 58,800 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 35,900 DN 650
KOLON IND 50,500 UP 1,100
HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,130 DN 20
emart 132,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,000 DN 800
CUCKOO 103,500 UP 2,000
COSMAX 77,400 DN 1,100
MANDO 34,950 DN 2,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 66,200 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,450 UP 100
Netmarble 87,800 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S340000 DN2000
ORION 108,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 180,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 53,200 DN 700
HDC-OP 29,200 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,150 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 50
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
5
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions
-
5
(2nd LD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness