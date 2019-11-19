KIH 71,400 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 30,950 DN 850

GS 50,100 DN 300

CJ CGV 39,400 UP 900

HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 DN 300

LIG Nex1 34,500 DN 50

FILA KOREA 57,800 DN 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,400 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,280 DN 35

AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 1,500

LF 18,800 DN 150

FOOSUNG 7,570 UP 80

JW HOLDINGS 6,560 DN 130

SK Innovation 158,500 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 22,050 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 44,900 UP 900

Hansae 18,400 DN 450

LG HAUSYS 58,800 DN 1,200

Youngone Corp 35,900 DN 650

KOLON IND 50,500 UP 1,100

HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,130 DN 20

emart 132,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 DN1350

KOLMAR KOREA 45,000 DN 800

CUCKOO 103,500 UP 2,000

COSMAX 77,400 DN 1,100

MANDO 34,950 DN 2,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 66,200 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 32,450 UP 100

Netmarble 87,800 DN 2,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S340000 DN2000

ORION 108,500 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 180,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 53,200 DN 700

HDC-OP 29,200 UP 100

HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,150 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 50

(END)