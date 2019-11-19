(LEAD) Culture minister, UNESCO head to cooperate to list DMZ as World Heritage
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL/PARIS, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Culture Minister Park Yang-woo and Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of the Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), agreed Tuesday to work together to inscribe the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as a World Heritage.
The officials shared their commitment to the mission in their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UNESCO Forum of Ministers of Culture, which kicked off Tuesday morning at the U.N. body's headquarters in Paris.
"The inscription of the DMZ, a symbol of the only divided country in the world, as a World Heritage asset under a joint domain by South and North Korea would live up to the spirit of UNESCO," Park told Azoulay during the meeting.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed the World Heritage inscription plan to the global community during his keynote speech in the U.N. General Assembly in September, laying out his vision to make the tension-filled DMZ into a global peace zone.
The UNESCO director-general threw her support behind the vision, saying "I agree with President Moon's remarks that the DMZ could represent peace, not division."
She also hoped that concerned parties "would begin to discuss details."
During the bilateral meeting, Park also appealed for UNESCO's cooperation in Seoul's bid to inscribe two other South Korean heritage assets -- mudflats and tumuli from the ancient Gaya kingdom -- in the World Heritage list, according to the ministry.
The UNESCO Forum of Ministers of Culture, the first such meeting in nearly 20 years, brought together some 140 culture ministers and high-ranking officials from around the world to discuss the forum's theme -- the impact of cultural policies on sustainable development.
Park focused his speech on how the global competitiveness of "hallyu," or Korean Wave, content led to the growth of related industries.
The minister, in particular, proposed to the forum the development of an index to quantify the impact of culture on national economy as well as on the quality of people's lives.
"It will be a good opportunity to share with culture ministers from participating countries the point that the massive ripple effect of culture (as seen in the hallyu story) will make substantial contributions to sustainable development," Park was quoted by the ministry as saying before the forum.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
3
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
4
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
-
5
Hyundai Mobis develops rear-autonomous emergency braking technology
-
1
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to build more smart factories to deal with demographic change
-
3
(LEAD) (Premier12) Australia, Japan win, as Olympic picture gets murkier
-
4
S. Korea looking to end World Cup qualifying for 2019 on winning note vs. Lebanon
-
5
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. abruptly cut short defense cost-sharing talks
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Amb. Harris says Seoul elevated history issue into security realm with GSOMIA decision