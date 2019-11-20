U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. rejects talks
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to his denuclearization agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the State Department said Tuesday after Pyongyang rejected further negotiations absent Washington's withdrawal of its "hostile" policy.
Three North Korean officials issued back-to-back statements on Monday and Tuesday, saying Pyongyang was not interested in talks that brought "nothing" to the regime.
The officials, all former or current nuclear negotiators, appeared to be increasing pressure on the U.S. to come up with acceptable concessions for the North's denuclearization before the end-of-year deadline imposed by its leader.
"President Trump remains committed to making progress toward the Singapore commitments of transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearization," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, repeating an earlier comment used to respond to North Korean protests.
The Singapore commitments were reached during Trump and Kim's first summit held in the island nation in June 2018. Despite two additional meetings, little progress has been made in implementing the agreement, with the two sides apart on how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
The last round of working-level negotiations was held in Sweden in October, but those discussions also ended without any agreement.
On Sunday, South Korea and the U.S. announced they were postponing combined military exercises to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North.
Hours later, Trump tweeted a message to Kim urging him to "act quickly" and "get the deal done."
On Tuesday, Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North's Workers' Party's Central Committee, scoffed at the exercises' postponement, saying what Pyongyang wants is an end to the exercises.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
