SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says will get housing prices under control with stronger measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to try till last moment on GSOMIA, apologizes over division caused by Cho Kuk scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says S. Korea will keep security cooperation with Japan even after expiry of GSOMIA (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says Japan caused expiry of GSOMIA (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to try till last moment to avoid expiry of GSOMIA (Segye Times)
-- Moon says he is confident on housing issue (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says Seoul will keep security cooperation with Tokyo even after expiry of GSOMIA (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. walks out of negotiations after sticking to 6 tln-won demand on S. Korea for defense cost sharing (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon says Seoul serves as 'security breakwater' for Japan, raises free ride issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to get housing prices under control (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon expresses confidence over housing issue, vows to find stronger measures (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Imported rice duty stays at 513% (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon says volunteer military system a matter of time (Korea Herald)
-- Moon remains positive on third US-NK summit (Korea Times)
