Korean-language dailies

-- Moon says will get housing prices under control with stronger measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to try till last moment on GSOMIA, apologizes over division caused by Cho Kuk scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says S. Korea will keep security cooperation with Japan even after expiry of GSOMIA (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says Japan caused expiry of GSOMIA (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to try till last moment to avoid expiry of GSOMIA (Segye Times)

-- Moon says he is confident on housing issue (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says Seoul will keep security cooperation with Tokyo even after expiry of GSOMIA (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. walks out of negotiations after sticking to 6 tln-won demand on S. Korea for defense cost sharing (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon says Seoul serves as 'security breakwater' for Japan, raises free ride issue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon vows to get housing prices under control (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon expresses confidence over housing issue, vows to find stronger measures (Korea Economic Daily)

