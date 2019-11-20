(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 20)

In a strange turn of events, the National Assembly has demanded more spending from the government even after it drew up a 513 trillion won ($439.3 billion) supersized budget for next year. The legislature's 17 standing committees want the government to increase its spending by 25 trillion won, including 2.3 trillion won for construction in constituencies of lawmakers. Most of the money will be spent to help win votes in the general elections next April. The government's big budget has already been under attack for earmarking money for improving infrastructure in communities represented by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.