Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 November 20, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-5 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 07/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 06/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 10/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 12/09 Cloudy 0

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 0

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

