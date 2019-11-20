S. Korean stocks open lower on tech losses
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 9.4 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,143.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.93 percent.
Global chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.47 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.8 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.77 percent.
In contrast, top portal operator Naver gained 1.17 percent, and leading pharmaceutical companies Samsung BioLogics and Celltrion added 0.38 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean court begins trial on wartime sex slaves
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. pressure expected to intensify on Seoul over GSOMIA this week
-
5
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to build more smart factories to deal with demographic change
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Australia, Japan win, as Olympic picture gets murkier
-
3
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
1
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Amb. Harris says Seoul elevated history issue into security realm with GSOMIA decision
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. abruptly cut short defense cost-sharing talks
-
4
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. says dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'