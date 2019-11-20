Samsung maintains top spot in global TV market in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. remained the world's largest TV market in the third quarter on the back of strong demand for its premium lineup, an industry report showed Wednesday.
The Korean tech giant held a 30.3 percent share of the global TV market in terms of sales in the July-September period, with its shipments accounting for 19.4 percent of the total, according to market researcher IHS Markit.
Its home rival LG Electronics Inc. came next with a share of 15.9 percent in sales over the same period, it said.
Samsung accounted for nearly half of the market for TVs priced over US$2,500 and bigger than 75 inches over the period, showing its dominant position in the premium segment with its QLED lineup.
QLED is a Samsung marketing term for LCD TVs that use quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, differentiating it from LG's OLED (organic light-emitting diode) lineup.
Samsung sold 1.3 million QLED TVs in the third quarter, about double LG's OLED shipments over the period.
By nation, South Korea took up 46.2 percent of the global TV market by sales in the July-September period, far surpassing China's 23.2 percent and Japan's 17 percent, IHS Markit said.
In terms of shipments, China was the world's largest TV supplier, with a 33.5 percent market share, ahead of South Korea's 31.4 percent, it noted.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
