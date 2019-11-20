Korea's net overseas investment grows in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's net overseas investment rose sharply from three months earlier in the third quarter, with a steady increase in overseas investment by South Koreans and a large drop in investment by offshore investors here, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's net international investment position came to US$502.6 billion as of end-September, up $40.4 billion from three months earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The outstanding amount of the country's overseas investment came to $1,639.5 billion, up $18.1 billion over the cited period, while the outstanding amount of foreign investment here came to $1,136.9 billion, down $22.3 billion.
The BOK largely attributed the drop in foreign investment here to a sharp dip in stock investment, which slipped $20.1 billion over the three-month period that ended Sept. 30.
The country's net external assets in debt also continued to rise in the third quarter.
Its net external assets in debt instruments came to $479.8 billion as of end-September, up $8.7 billion from three months earlier.
Its overall external assets gained $4.8 billion to $938.0 billion over the cited period, while its external debt came to $458.2 billion, down $3.9 billion.
Of outstanding external debt, short-term external debt came to $133.8 billion, down $6.2 billion. The short-term external debt ratio was at 33.2 percent.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
