Korean Air to focus on mainstay business: chairman
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's top carrier, will focus on its mainstay airline business to cope with worsening business, the company's chairman said Tuesday.
In a meeting with Korean correspondents in New York, Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae hinted the Korean national flag carrier may sell non-core assets to focus on the air transportation, aircraft parts manufacturing, hotel and resort businesses.
"It is hard for us to keep our mainstay businesses in good condition due to unfavorable business conditions. We expect the economy to deteriorate further next year due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and lower travel demand to Japan amid a bilateral trade dispute," Cho said.
He also picked the weakening won against the dollar as another headache for the country's biggest full-service carrier in 2020. A weak won drives up fuel purchasing costs and the value of dollar-denominated debts.
In the January-September period, Korean Air's net losses deepened to 709.48 billion won (US$607 million) from 57.49 billion won a year earlier.
Given all this, the chairman predicted the company won't be able to make a turnaround until early 2021.
The Cho family and other relatives together hold a 28.93 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air. The local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) owns 16 percent in Hanjin KAL, with Delta Air Lines Inc. and the National Pension Fund controlling 10 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively.
In September, Delta said it increased its stake in Hanjin KAL to 10 percent as it aims to strengthen business ties with Korean Air.
Delta and Korean Air formed a joint venture last year to collaborate on the industry's most robust trans-Pacific routes, providing customers with access to more than 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
Korean Air is considering forming a joint venture with a foreign company that is similar to the one with the U.S. carrier for business synergy, the chairman said.
As for efforts to protect the management rights, he said securing friendly shares is "the most important step and the company does not see any big difficulties in doing so."
