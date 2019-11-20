Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning

All Headlines 11:34 November 20, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning as renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade deal weakened market sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 20.68 points, or 0.96 percent, to reach 2,132.56 as of 11:20 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington will raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods unless there is a deal to end the two sides' long-running trade war.

Most large-cap shares were bearish. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 2.06 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.76 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 0.27 percent, and Samsung BioLogics went down 0.75 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,170.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.8 won from the previous session's close.

