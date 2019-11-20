Doosan Infracore unveils high-tech control system for construction sites
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, on Wednesday introduced a comprehensive control system for the management of construction sites with unmanned and automated technologies.
Doosan Infracore demonstrated "Concept-X" at its test center in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, with officials from Bosch, ASI and LG U+, companies that contributed to the development of the system, in attendance.
"Concept-X is a comprehensive control solution that can be used to survey worksite topography via 3D drone scanning, establish operational plans based on the topographical data, and operate construction equipment such as excavators and wheel loaders without human intervention," Doosan Infracore said in a statement.
Doosan Infracore said the solution will boost productivity by reducing the time and costs required for construction equipment operations while improving safety at construction worksites. It plans to commercialize Concept-X by 2025.
The system uses a wide range of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including fields of autonomous driving and 3D drone surveys, according to the company.
Although there have been cases in which unmanned technologies have been introduced in a single piece of construction machinery, Doosan Infracore claimed that this is the first time in the world that such technologies have been applied to the entire construction site operation process -- from performing surveys to the operation of construction equipment.
