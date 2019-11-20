S. Korea to provide US$6.9 mln for vocational training in ASEAN countries
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$6.9 million over the coming three years to support vocational training in the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), officials said Wednesday.
The money, which will come from the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund that South Korea established to enhance cooperation with the region, will be spent on the technical and vocational education and training project starting next year, according to the South's representative to ASEAN.
South Korea has raised its annual contribution to the fund this year to $14 million, double that of last year's $7 million, and a considerable portion of the fund will go to the vocational training project, the officials said.
"The development of human resources through vocational training is as important as building infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, for ASEAN countries," Lim Sung-nam, South Korea's ambassador to ASEAN, said.
Under the project, South Korea plans to invite around 100 vocational instructors to the country for training, after which they will train 400 students in their respective home countries. The government will also send experts from Korea to oversee progress and provide consultations.
The project comes as the upcoming South Korea-ASEAN special summit, slated for next Monday and Tuesday in the southeastern port city of Busan, is widely expected to help accelerate bilateral cooperation and ties.
