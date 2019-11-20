S. Korea to clarify vision for closer ties with ASEAN in Busan summit
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to adopt a monumental statement on its future relations with Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming group summit in Busan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
The Republic of Korea-ASEAN joint vision statement will serve as a framework for bilateral cooperation going forward, according to Joo Hyung-chul, an adviser to President Moon Jae-in for economic affairs.
The two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit is scheduled to open Monday in the southern port city in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations. Moon is holding group summit talks, composed of two sub-sessions, with his counterparts from the 10 ASEAN members states. A string of separate bilateral meetings between Moon and all 10 other leaders will also take place on the sidelines.
In the declaration to be adopted at the end of the Busan session, the 11 participating nations will assess the accomplishments of partnerships in various sectors over the past three decades and highlight the significance of Seoul's New Southern Policy in further strengthening ties, Joo told reporters. He chairs the Presidential Committee on the New Southern Policy.
It would present the direction of cooperation in each field, he added.
The Busan summit, Joo said, is a chance for an "intermediate review" of the New Southern Policy, formally launched in November 2017 with the aim of improving South Korea's strategic partnerships with ASEAN to the level of those with four major regional powers -- the United States, China, Japan and Russia.
Riding on momentum from the Busan event, the government plans to initiate a New Southern Policy 2.0 next year and push for fresh projects, he said.
South Korea also plans to adopt a Han River-Mekong River declaration on promoting ties with the "Mekong five" nations -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- at the inaugural Mekong-South Korea summit slated for Wednesday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
