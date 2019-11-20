KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 78,500 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 124,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,500 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,600 DN 1,200
TaekwangInd 1,082,000 0
KCC 215,000 DN 5,500
SsangyongCement 5,630 DN 50
HankookShellOil 335,000 0
KAL 25,350 DN 950
Donga Socio Holdings 91,500 UP 1,200
DaelimInd 94,300 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 DN100
KiaMtr 43,750 UP 250
SBC 16,500 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 27,650 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,440 DN 15
Daesang 23,050 DN 700
SKNetworks 5,840 DN 60
ORION Holdings 17,650 UP 50
KISWire 21,300 DN 250
LotteFood 441,000 DN 4,500
NEXENTIRE 9,020 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,500 UP 1,000
SK hynix 82,700 DN 2,600
Youngpoong 627,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 237,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,200 DN 550
Kogas 39,550 DN 700
Hanwha 25,400 DN 550
DB HiTek 18,150 UP 50
CJ 92,300 DN 200
JWPHARMA 29,500 DN 300
LGInt 15,100 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,860 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,600 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 450
HITEJINRO 30,700 UP 300
Yuhan 215,500 DN 1,500
SLCORP 17,950 DN 100
