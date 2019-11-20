KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 74,400 0
LG Corp. 73,500 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 2,205 DN 45
BoryungPharm 15,650 UP 100
L&L 12,600 DN 400
NamyangDairy 468,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,450 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,350 DN 600
Shinsegae 263,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 235,500 DN 6,500
SGBC 38,000 DN 900
Hyosung 80,400 DN 1,100
LOTTE 36,400 DN 300
AK Holdings 32,050 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,660 DN 170
POSCO 222,500 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 92,000 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 201,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,900 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,190 DN 80
GCH Corp 21,000 0
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 2,000
Binggrae 56,300 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 53,700 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 52,000 DN 1,500
NHIS 12,450 DN 100
SK Discovery 23,000 DN 300
LS 45,000 DN 1,300
GC Corp 123,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 32,000 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,000 DN 6,500
KPIC 119,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 0
SKC 45,050 DN 750
GS Retail 39,800 DN 200
Ottogi 563,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 116,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean court begins trial on wartime sex slaves
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
(LEAD) (Premier12) Australia, Japan win, as Olympic picture gets murkier
-
2
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Amb. Harris says Seoul elevated history issue into security realm with GSOMIA decision
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'