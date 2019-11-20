Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 November 20, 2019

SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 1,500
DaeduckElec 10,350 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,315 DN 25
Hanssem 60,300 DN 100
IlyangPharm 21,350 DN 600
Hanwha Chem 18,250 DN 500
OCI 62,600 DN 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,950 DN 650
KorZinc 415,500 DN 8,500
HtlShilla 81,400 DN 300
SamsungHvyInd 6,780 DN 90
SYC 50,100 UP 600
Hanmi Science 39,300 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,600 DN 50
S-1 95,800 DN 400
Mobis 256,000 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 33,350 DN 500
Hanchem 96,300 DN 1,900
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,500 DN 900
DWS 30,100 DN 800
UNID 45,600 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 41,150 DN 1,650
LG Innotek 116,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 52,400 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 72,200 DN 1,900
S-Oil 94,700 DN 1,400
IBK 12,100 0
KorElecTerm 42,400 UP 100
NamhaeChem 8,450 DN 150
KEPCO 28,150 UP 50
SamsungSecu 35,450 DN 250
SKTelecom 244,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,150 DN 200
HyundaiElev 74,900 DN 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,500 DN 600
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 150
SK 272,000 DN 500
DAEKYO 6,100 DN 20
GKL 20,000 DN 550
(MORE)

