KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 31,000 DN 650
WJ COWAY 92,000 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 DN 3,500
DSME 26,550 DN 800
DSINFRA 5,540 DN 130
KT&G 98,900 0
DWEC 4,625 DN 55
Donga ST 102,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 248,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 215,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,600 DN 50
LGH&H 1,213,000 DN 2,000
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 50
BGF 5,730 DN 60
SamsungEng 18,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,265 DN 80
DHICO 5,470 DN 190
LG Display 14,150 DN 350
SAMSUNG CARD 37,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 250
KT 27,350 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 DN6500
Kangwonland 30,750 DN 700
NAVER 169,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 156,500 0
NCsoft 556,000 DN 5,000
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 0
LGCHEM 309,500 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 19,450 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,300 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,900 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 70,900 DN 1,000
Celltrion 184,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,250 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 DN 900
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean court begins trial on wartime sex slaves
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
(LEAD) (Premier12) Australia, Japan win, as Olympic picture gets murkier
-
2
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Amb. Harris says Seoul elevated history issue into security realm with GSOMIA decision
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'