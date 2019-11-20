KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,800 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 31,250 UP 300
GS 49,650 DN 450
CJ CGV 38,950 DN 450
HYUNDAILIVART 13,350 DN 200
LIG Nex1 33,900 DN 600
FILA KOREA 54,500 DN 3,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,550 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 181,000 DN 1,000
LF 18,550 DN 250
FOOSUNG 7,280 DN 290
JW HOLDINGS 6,530 DN 30
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 21,650 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 45,950 UP 1,050
Hansae 17,850 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 58,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 34,950 DN 950
KOLON IND 49,700 DN 800
HanmiPharm 335,000 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 7,140 UP 10
emart 126,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 DN 1,050
CUCKOO 102,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 75,400 DN 2,000
MANDO 35,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,500 UP 500
INNOCEAN 65,100 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 32,550 UP 100
Netmarble 87,800 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S335000 DN5000
ORION 109,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 52,300 DN 900
HDC-OP 28,650 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,600 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 UP 50
(END)
-
1
