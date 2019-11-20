S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 20, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 November 20, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.380 1.399 -1.9
3-year TB 1.450 1.485 -3.5
10-year TB 1.671 1.734 -6.3
2-year MSB 1.462 1.481 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.965 1.995 -3.0
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean court begins trial on wartime sex slaves
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Premier12) Australia, Japan win, as Olympic picture gets murkier
-
2
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Amb. Harris says Seoul elevated history issue into security realm with GSOMIA decision
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'