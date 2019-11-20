Deputy security advisor visited U.S. for talks over GSOMIA, SMA talks: report
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deputy national security advisor made an unannounced visit to Washington this week for talks over the looming termination of a military information-sharing pact with Japan and other issues, local media reported Wednesday.
The trip by Kim Hyun-chong, the second deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, came amid Washington's pressure on Seoul to retract its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which is set to expire on Saturday.
South Korean broadcaster KBS reported that Kim apparently met senior White House officials to explain Seoul's position on the military pact.
In August, Seoul announced the decision in response to Tokyo's export restrictions, which it sees as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
The broadcaster also said that Kim explained to Washington Seoul's position on the negotiations over the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea under the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal.
On Tuesday, the allies cut short their latest round of SMA negotiations as the U.S. demanded a hefty rise in Seoul's payments by creating a new article in the bilateral accord.
Kim returned home on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to brief President Moon Jae-in on the outcome of his trip to Washington on Thursday.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
1
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
3
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls for peaceful solution to Hong Kong protests
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'