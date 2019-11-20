Pakistani PM positive about exhibiting 'Fasting Buddha' statue in Korea: Jogye order official
All Headlines 23:54 November 20, 2019
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted positively to the query from a South Korean Buddhist leader to display the "Fasting Buddha" statue, a key Gandhara art piece, in South Korea, an official of the Jogye Order said Wednesday.
Ven. Wonhaeng, the 36th President of Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, paid a courtesy call on the prime minster during his trip to Pakistan, according to the official.
The statue is currently at Lahore Museum in Pakistan.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
3
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls for peaceful solution to Hong Kong protests
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'