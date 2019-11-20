Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pakistani PM positive about exhibiting 'Fasting Buddha' statue in Korea: Jogye order official

All Headlines 23:54 November 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted positively to the query from a South Korean Buddhist leader to display the "Fasting Buddha" statue, a key Gandhara art piece, in South Korea, an official of the Jogye Order said Wednesday.

Ven. Wonhaeng, the 36th President of Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, paid a courtesy call on the prime minster during his trip to Pakistan, according to the official.

The statue is currently at Lahore Museum in Pakistan.

"Fasting Buddha" statue at Lahore Museum in Pakistan (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Buddha statue
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!