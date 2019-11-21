Biegun sees no concrete evidence of N.K. choice to denuclearize
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that he has not seen concrete evidence that North Korea plans to dismantle its nuclear weapons program but will continue to press for its denuclearization.
Biegun made the remark in a written statement submitted to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing on his nomination as deputy secretary of state.
"While we have not seen concrete evidence that North Korea has made the choice to denuclearize, we still believe that Pyongyang can make this choice," the nominee said.
"If confirmed, I will continue to press U.S. efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un made at their Singapore summit," he added, referring to agreements to work toward denuclearization and improve bilateral relations reached during the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.
As U.S. special representative for North Korea, Biegun has led working-level negotiations with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons program.
Last month, Trump nominated him to replace John Sullivan as the No. 2 State Department official. Even if confirmed, Biegun is expected to continue in his role as Washington's chief nuclear envoy.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
1
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea
-
3
U.S. reaffirms commitment to Singapore deal after N.K. protest
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls for peaceful solution to Hong Kong protests
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
-
4
(3rd LD) Defense cost-sharing talks abruptly cut short as U.S. walks out of meeting
-
5
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'