Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- We're discussing GSOMIA with Japan even at this moment: Cheong Wa Dae (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- GSOMIA faces deadline today, U.S.-Korea relationship in unpredictable future (Kookmin Daily)
-- After everything, GSOMIA leaning toward termination (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan to determine fate of GSOMIA today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- GSOMIA's fate to be decided, Cheong Wa Dae says it will continue close consultations (Segye Times)
-- Supreme Court reverses lower courts' documentary broadcasting ban ruling (Chosun Ilbo)
-- On the day N. Korean fishermen were deported, Moon sent invitation to Kim Jong-un (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Period only left for GSMOIA (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae to negotiate GSOMIA till last moment, prepare for various situations (Hankook Ilbo)
-- FM Kang says GSOMIA will end unless Japan changes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Listen to voices of all workers, not only labor unions (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biegun warns Korea can't 'free-ride' on the U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump hints at tariff exemptions for Apple, citing Samsung (Korea Herald)
-- NK leader turns down Moon's invitation to South (Korea Times)
(END)
