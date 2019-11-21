(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 21)

The party's support rating has continued to fall, as it has failed to win over voters by recruiting new competent figures and suggesting concrete visions for the future of the nation. In a Gallup Korea poll released last Friday, voter support for the Liberty Korea Party was tallied at 21 percent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier, compared with 40 percent for the ruling party. The decline in voter support is all the more frustrating and embarrassing for the main opposition party, as it comes amid public anger over corruption and fraud allegations involving one of President Moon Jae-in's close associates and his family.