(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 21)

The president and his aides must humbly listen to these critical voices. Moon promised to be different from past "overbearing" and almighty presidents. He vowed to mingle with citizens regularly by moving his office from the shrouded Blue House to the downtown streets of Gwanghwamun, meeting directly with the press and stopping by marketplaces to talk to citizens on their way home. His promises of a warm and communicative president comforted the people who were betrayed by his predecessor, who stayed aloof and ran her government through a clandestine and creepy inner circle. Many may feel betrayed by Moon's unsatisfying dialogue on Tuesday night.