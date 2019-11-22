(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 22)

The biggest concern is deterioration of our relations with the United States. Washington regards Gsomia as a barometer of the Korea-U.S. alliance. Therefore, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top brass of the U.S. military urged Seoul to maintain Gsomia. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch even proposed a bill urging cancellation of the ending of Gsomia, saying a schism between Seoul and Tokyo will only help America's enemies. If South Korea really withdraws from the pact, a sense of betrayal will spread in Washington.