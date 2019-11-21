Switzerland to donate $70,000 in aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Switzerland has decided to donate around US$70,000 in humanitarian assistance to North Korea, an American broadcaster reported Thursday.
According to Voice of America, Switzerland will make the donation to the North through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).
SDC is a Swiss government agency that runs an office in North Korea to provide food, drinking water and farming assistance.
Switzerland has donated $6.2 million so far this year, the second-largest annual assistance to North Korea following South Korea.
The South Korean government donated $8 million for U.N. assistance agencies' projects in the North in June. In the same month, the city of Seoul contributed $1 million to the World Food Programme.
kokoby@yna.co.kr
