Thursday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 20

Incheon 09/00 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/-2 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 13/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 13/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 14/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 17/04 Cloudy 20

