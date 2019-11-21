Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 November 21, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 20
Incheon 09/00 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/-2 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 13/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 13/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 14/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/07 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 17/04 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold annual talks in Seoul
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea calls for peaceful solution to Hong Kong protests
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. nuke envoy says he is ready to meet U.S. counterpart, presses for solution
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) 32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
-
4
Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'
-
5
(LEAD) Moon vows to maintain security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry