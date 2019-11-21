DLS sales swing to upturn in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of derivatives-linked securities (DLS) in South Korea soared nearly 40 percent on-month in October, marking the first rise in four months, data showed Thursday.
The country's DLS sales came to 1.86 trillion won (US$1.54 billion) last month, up 39.6 percent from the previous month, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
Sales of non-principal guaranteed DLS spiked 30.9 percent on-month, with those of principal-protected ones shooting up 51.5 percent.
It marks the first on-month increase since June, a month before investors were spooked by a misselling scandal involving derivatives-linked funds (DLFs).
DLS issuance declined 3 percent on-month in July before tumbling 34.8 percent and 33.2 percent in August and September, respectively.
DLS tracks the performance of interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, promising high returns for risky investors.
Market watchers said October's turnaround came as investor sentiment apparently recovered from the fallout of the misselling scandal.
Two large local banks were found to have sold DLFs linked to overseas interest rates without properly notifying customers of potential risks, leading to huge losses.
Meanwhile, sales of equity-linked securities (ELS) in South Korea climbed 5.9 percent on-month to 5.36 trillion won in October, compared with a 2.4 percent rise in September and a 35 percent plunge in August.
ELS refer to hybrid debt securities whose returns are determined by the performance of underlying assets, including benchmark stock indexes.
(END)
