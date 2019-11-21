Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia to launch entry-level Seltos SUV in U.S. next year

All Headlines 10:06 November 21, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it will launch the entry-level Seltos in the United States early next year to meet rising demand for SUVs.

Kia plans to place two versions of the Seltos with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline or a 2.0-liter gasoline engine in the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

The Seltos has safety features, such as the forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and smart cruise control systems, it said.

Kia introduced the Seltos during the media day of the Los Angeles Auto Show to be held from Friday to Dec. 1, together with the HabaNiro electric vehicle crossover concept.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV expects the addition of the compact SUV to boost its sales in the world's most important automobile market this year.

In the January-September period, Kia sold 463,598 vehicles in the U.S. market, up 2.6 percent from 452,042 units a year earlier, helped by robust sales of the Telluride SUV.

In this photo provided by Kia Motors, reporters take a look at the Seltos SUV during media day of the LA Auto Show at the LA Convention Center on Nov. 20, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

