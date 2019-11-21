Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Nov. 21

All Headlines 10:34 November 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- NSC meeting on post-GSOMIA strategy

-- Reform of alternative military service system

-- 2nd day of railway workers' strike

-- Prosecutors' questioning of ex-justice minister

Economy & Finance

-- Household income tally for Q3

-- OECD's latest economic outlook for S. Korea
