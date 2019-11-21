Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Nov. 21
All Headlines 10:34 November 21, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- NSC meeting on post-GSOMIA strategy
-- Reform of alternative military service system
-- 2nd day of railway workers' strike
-- Prosecutors' questioning of ex-justice minister
Economy & Finance
-- Household income tally for Q3
-- OECD's latest economic outlook for S. Korea
(END)
