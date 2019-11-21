Samsung unveils voice-controlled AI speaker
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday introduced a new voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) speaker compatible with a comprehensive range of home appliances regardless of their brand or ability to connect to the internet.
The Korean tech giant showcased the Galaxy Home Mini during Samsung Bixby Developer Day at Sejong University in Seoul. Bixby is the name of Samsung's voice-powered digital assistant.
"Galaxy Home Mini is equipped with four infrared remote transmitters and receivers to cover all ranges," Yi Ji-soo, vice president of the AI team at Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications, said during the conference attended by about 1,000 software developers.
"Users can register nearly all remote signals of home appliances in Galaxy Home Mini to control (the devices) regardless of brand or internet connection."
The existing AI speakers are mostly capable of controlling the latest WiFi-equipped gadgets, but Samsung's new smart speaker can connect to any product that comes with infrared remote controls, the firm said.
"(The product) has received good evaluations in recent beta tests, and we are preparing to bring a differentiated product to the market," Lee said, without elaborating on its launch schedule.
Samsung showcased its first AI speaker, the Galaxy Home, along with its phablet Galaxy Note 9 in August 2018, but its commercial launch has been delayed for over a year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) 32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
-
4
(LEAD) Senior N. Korean official holds talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow
-
5
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience