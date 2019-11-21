Gov't allows Gyeonggi, Incheon to independently carry out aid projects for N.K.
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Thursday gave the green light to two more local governments to independently carry out humanitarian aid projects for North Korea after the Seoul city government was allowed to do so for the first time last month, a ministry official said.
The approvals for Gyeonggi Province, surrounding the capital, and the adjacent city of Incheon mark the second such case following Seoul since the government revised related regulations last month to allow local governments to act as independent aid providers to the North.
Previously, local governments had to join hands with private entities to engage in humanitarian activities for the North.
"The approval came as Gyeonggi Province and Incheon met specific requirements to become aid operators, such as the ability to maintain stable relations with the North and securing transparency in distributing the aid materials," the official said.
It is unclear, however, when the actual humanitarian aid activities will take place amid chilled relations between the two Koreas.
In June, South Korea announced its plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the World Food Programme to help Pyongyang address its chronic food shortages, but the North has refused to accept it.
