Household debt hits record high in Q3, but growth slows
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's household debt reached a record high in the third quarter of the year, but it grew at the slowest clip in more than 15 years amid government measures to curb it, central bank data showed Thursday.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to 1,572 trillion won (US$1.33 trillion) as of end-September, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The gain was the lowest since the second quarter of 2004, when the country's household credit grew 2.7 percent.
From three months ago, household credit climbed 1 percent, or 15.9 trillion won.
Although a mountain of household debt is unlikely to pose a systemic risk to the Korean economy in the near future, the sheer size of household debt is placing the economy under pressure and constraining private spending.
In the second quarter, South Korea's household debt-to-disposable income ratio stood at 186.1 percent. The average ratio of 15 OECD member states was some 130 percent in 2018.
"Although the growth rate of household debt is slowing, the level of household debt has become significantly higher," a BOK official said.
The on-year growth rate has been slowing steadily since the figure hit 11.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, at the peak of a local housing market boom.
Financial authorities said they will strive to keep the growth rate of household debt at some 5 percent this year.
In the mid-to-long term, financial authorities have said they aim to keep household debt increases at a level close to the growth rate of the nominal gross domestic product.
