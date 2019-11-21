U.S. senators introduce resolution highlighting importance of GSOMIA
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman introduced a resolution highlighting the importance of an expiring military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, calling for Seoul to reconsider its decision to terminate the agreement.
Jim Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three other senators, introduced the resolution on Wednesday (Washington time), just two days before the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) expires on Friday night.
"The General Security of Military Information Agreement between South Korea and Japan is crucial to our national security and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. I urge South Korea to continue its participation in this agreement," Risch said in a post on the committee's website.
The resolution said "the suspension of GSOMIA directly harms United States national security at a time when the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is engaging in an increased level of provocations, including 12 tests of over 20 ballistic missiles this year, including new types of nuclear-capable land and sea-launched ballistic missiles."
In August, Seoul announced the decision to withdraw from the pact in response to Tokyo's export restrictions seen as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea has said it is willing to reconsider the GSOMIA decision if Japan retracts the export curbs first, but Tokyo has shown no signs of changing tack.
"The United States' alliances with both Japan and South Korea are indispensable to contending with the shared threats from North Korea, China and Russia," Risch said. "These threats are more urgent than ever."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
