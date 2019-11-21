(LEAD) GS E&C introduces big data-based smart home system
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp., a major builder in South Korea, on Thursday introduced a big data-based smart home system that can control the living environments of people's residences with deep learning technologies.
GS E&C said its Xi AI platform is the first big data-based smart home solution developed by a local builder. The system can analyze and collect various home data, ranging from fine dust controls to elevator movements, to create customized living environments for apartment residents, according to the company.
Through its upgraded smartphone application connected with the system, GS E&C said that residents can also remotely control home appliances using internet of things technologies.
In particular, GS E&C said its platform can interconnect with all voice-commanded smart devices currently available in South Korea.
GS E&C emphasized that its smart home system is safe from hacking, with high-level encryption, upgraded firewalls and a thorough smart device registration process.
The builder said it aims to apply such systems to 100,000 households in its apartment complexes by 2021.
