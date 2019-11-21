Environment ministers of S. Korea, Japan, China to discuss fine dust
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Environment ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will meet this weekend for discussions on strengthening tripartite cooperation to fight regional fine dust pollution, the Ministry of Environment here said Thursday.
The 21st Tripartite Environment Ministers Meeting (TEMM) among the three countries will take place in Kitakyushu, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday, led by South Korea's Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie and Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, according to the ministry.
TEMM, launched in 1999 at Seoul's proposal, has been held annually to tackle Northeast Asia's regional environmental problems.
At this year's meeting, the ministers will introduce key environmental policies and discuss ways to enhance tripartite cooperation over the region's pending environmental issues, the ministry said.
Cho will explain South Korea's efforts to reduce fine dust concentrations, cope with climate change and pursue resource efficiency economy and ask for Chinese and Japanese cooperation over South Korea's plan to host the second P4G Summit next year. The summit of P4G, or Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, will be held in Seoul in June next year.
Notably, Cho plans to emphasize fine dust is the most urgent environment problem facing the three Northeast Asian countries and call for strengthening the joint response system.
At the end of the meeting, the three ministers will adopt a joint agreement that contains ways to step up tripartite cooperation over fine dust, biodiversity and other issues over the next five years.
Ahead of the TEMM conference, Cho plans to hold bilateral meetings with Koizumi and Li.
"Close environmental cooperation is necessary among South Korea, China and Japan. At this year's meeting, solutions to the pending issues, such as fine dust, marine waste and environmental safety, will be discussed and sought," Cho said.
The TEMM awards ceremony will also be held on the sidelines of the conference, while youths, businesspeople and experts from the three countries will hold additional events.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(LEAD) 32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
-
4
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Senior N. Korean official holds talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow