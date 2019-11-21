KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 35,300 DN 1,100
AK Holdings 31,650 DN 400
BoryungPharm 15,350 DN 300
L&L 12,650 UP 50
NamyangDairy 464,500 DN 3,500
LG Corp. 72,700 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,750 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,050 DN 300
Shinsegae 262,000 DN 1,500
SsangyongMtr 2,245 UP 40
Nongshim 234,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 38,000 0
Hyosung 79,000 DN 1,400
Donga Socio Holdings 91,800 UP 300
SK hynix 80,900 DN 1,800
NEXENTIRE 9,010 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 91,600 DN 900
Daesang 22,950 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,450 DN 200
SBC 16,200 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 27,250 DN 400
KCC 217,000 UP 2,000
SKNetworks 5,650 DN 190
KISWire 21,050 DN 250
LotteFood 435,500 DN 5,500
TONGYANG 1,425 DN 15
HankookShellOil 333,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 79,000 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 124,500 0
BukwangPharm 14,350 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,250 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,065,000 DN 17,000
SsangyongCement 5,520 DN 110
KAL 24,900 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,680 UP 20
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 43,600 DN 600
HITEJINRO 30,350 DN 350
Yuhan 217,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 17,650 DN 300
