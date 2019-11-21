KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 72,500 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 621,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,550 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,050 DN 150
Kogas 39,000 DN 550
Hanwha 25,150 DN 250
DB HiTek 17,500 DN 650
CJ 90,500 DN 1,800
JWPHARMA 28,950 DN 550
LGInt 14,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 5,780 DN 80
DaelimInd 89,900 DN 4,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 DN50
KiaMtr 43,700 DN 50
KPIC 116,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,250 DN 110
SKC 45,100 UP 50
GS Retail 38,950 DN 850
Binggrae 55,800 DN 500
GCH Corp 20,900 DN 100
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 UP 100
POSCO 220,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 91,200 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,140 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 53,900 UP 200
SamsungElec 51,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,300 DN 150
SK Discovery 22,550 DN 450
LS 44,250 DN 750
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 30,950 DN 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,300 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 554,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 21,000 DN 350
