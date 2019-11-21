KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,200 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,205 DN 110
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 2,100
Hanmi Science 37,950 DN 1,350
SamsungElecMech 107,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 59,900 DN 400
KSOE 115,500 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 18,300 UP 50
OCI 60,800 DN 1,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,350 DN 600
KorZinc 415,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,670 DN 110
SYC 49,800 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 40,100 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 33,000 DN 350
S-Oil 94,100 DN 600
LG Innotek 118,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 70,200 DN 2,000
Mobis 253,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,450 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 UP 100
S-1 94,800 DN 1,000
Hanchem 96,600 UP 300
DWS 29,250 DN 850
UNID 45,650 UP 50
KEPCO 27,900 DN 250
SamsungSecu 35,200 DN 250
SKTelecom 241,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 42,400 UP 250
HyundaiElev 72,900 DN 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,550 DN 950
Hanon Systems 10,850 0
SK 271,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,070 DN 30
GKL 19,550 DN 450
Handsome 31,200 UP 200
WJ COWAY 93,100 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 DN 2,500
