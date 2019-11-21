KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,900 DN 200
KorElecTerm 41,400 DN 1,000
NamhaeChem 8,310 DN 140
DONGSUH 17,300 DN 100
BGF 5,650 DN 80
SamsungEng 19,050 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,230 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 36,700 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 700
KT 27,300 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 DN7500
LG Uplus 13,950 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 DN 1,200
KT&G 98,200 DN 700
DHICO 5,350 DN 120
LG Display 13,800 DN 350
Kangwonland 30,350 DN 400
NAVER 170,000 UP 500
Kakao 154,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 541,000 DN 15,000
DSME 26,000 DN 550
DSINFRA 5,380 DN 160
DWEC 4,530 DN 95
Donga ST 104,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 246,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 214,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,800 UP 200
LGH&H 1,233,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 305,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,600 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,400 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 70,400 DN 500
Celltrion 177,000 DN 7,500
Huchems 22,100 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,900 DN 1,600
