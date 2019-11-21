KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,400 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 30,700 DN 550
GS 49,500 DN 150
CJ CGV 38,100 DN 850
HYUNDAILIVART 13,300 DN 50
LIG Nex1 33,700 DN 200
FILA KOREA 52,200 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,255 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 UP 3,000
LF 18,000 DN 550
FOOSUNG 7,140 DN 140
JW HOLDINGS 6,360 DN 170
SK Innovation 154,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,400 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 45,650 DN 300
Hansae 17,850 0
LG HAUSYS 57,100 DN 900
Youngone Corp 34,800 DN 150
KOLON IND 48,600 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 14,000
BNK Financial Group 7,040 DN 100
emart 127,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 43,150 DN 800
CUCKOO 100,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 75,200 DN 200
MANDO 34,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 391,000 DN 8,500
INNOCEAN 65,200 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 31,750 DN 800
Netmarble 87,000 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S333000 DN2000
ORION 107,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 172,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 52,100 DN 200
HDC-OP 28,750 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,600 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 DN 400
