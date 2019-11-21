Seoul city unveils anti-fine dust measures ahead of peak season
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday unveiled a set of measures aimed at cutting fine dust as South Korea braces for a four-month period when the toxic air pollutants peak.
Fine dust levels tend to hit the highest level during December and March, with over 70 percent of days with a ultrafine dust density level of over 50 micrograms per cubic meter concentrated in the four-month span. In March, fine dust levels soared to 135 micrograms per cubic meter for seven consecutive days despite reduction efforts.
"Fine dust has become one of the most desperate agendas regarding public life ... as well as an apparent disaster that threatens people's everyday lives," Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said at a press briefing.
"Previous contingency measures had their limits as they were implemented after (fine dust levels peaked). We plan to constantly implement stronger measures to cut (fine dust) during winter and early spring when high-density fine dust tends to build up," Park said.
The preemptive measures include limiting vehicles with license plates ending in odd or even numbers every other day at public buildings, increasing parking fees at city-run parking centers as well as cleaning roads more often to minimize people's exposure to the pollutants.
Also among the measures are monitoring industrial sites that emit air pollutants, limiting usage of aged machinery as well as controlling heating temperatures at large buildings.
The city projected the measures to cut the amount of ultrafine dust, or particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, emitted in the Seoul area by 28 percent, or 232 tons, on average.
The metropolitan government plans to earmark 553.1 billion won (US$469.5 million) for these anti-dust measures next year, according to Kim Eui-seung, who heads the city's Climate and Environment headquarters.
Fine dust, which can penetrate deep into the lungs, is known as a potential cause of respiratory diseases and cancer. Ultrafine particles are considered more toxic as they can be directly absorbed into the bloodstream, posing serious health risks.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
