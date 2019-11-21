S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 21, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 November 21, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.390 1.380 +1.0
3-year TB 1.462 1.450 +1.2
10-year TB 1.672 1.671 +0.1
2-year MSB 1.466 1.462 +0.4
3-year CB(AA-) 1.978 1.965 +1.3
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
Ryu Hyun-jin says playing with fellow S. Korean on Rangers would be 'special'
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(LEAD) 32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
-
4
(LEAD) Esper refuses to speculate on U.S. troops reduction in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Senior N. Korean official holds talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow