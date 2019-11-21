Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 3.9 tln won in state bonds in December

17:00 November 21, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 3.9 trillion won (US$3.3 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 750 billion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 750 billion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 900 billion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 200 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years and selling 300 billion won in 50-year Treasurys.

