Russian skydivers allowed to leave Korea after paying fine
BUSAN, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Busan prosecutors have lifted an exit ban on two Russian skydivers, who were under investigation for their unauthorized leaps off high-rise buildings in the southern port city earlier this month, after they paid hefty fines, officials said Thursday.
The Russian nationals were booked on trespassing charges and slapped with an exit ban after illegally parachuting from the roof of a 40-story office building in Busan on Nov. 9 and launching another expedition from the top of a 42-story hotel building the following day. They were accused of making their parachute jumps without permission from the buildings' management.
The Busan District Prosecutors Office's eastern branch asked for a summary court order for a fine of 5 million won (US$4,245), and the Russians have deposited the money with the prosecution after admitting to their charges, according to the officials familiar with the case.
A summary order is a process by which prosecutors seek a court judgment without a formal trial. The summary order system is useful for foreigners or people who have an urgent need for overseas travels.
They said the Russians plan to leave the country Friday and Saturday, respectively, as their exit bans have been lifted.
Trespassing is punishable by a prison term of less than three years or a fine of less than 5 million won, and prosecutors asked for the maximum amount of fine against the Russians.
"Types of trespassing on buildings are varied, but the amount of fine against the Russians was set in consideration of the dangerousness of their acts," a prosecution official said.
The court has yet to rule on the case, but the possibility of the requested fine being changed is reportedly slim considering judicial precedents.
