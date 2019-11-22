Chronology of major events leading to postponement of GSOMIA termination
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of the major developments leading to South Korea's decision on Friday to postpone the termination of a military information-sharing deal with Japan, titled the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
2016
Nov. 23 -- South Korea and Japan sign GSOMIA, the first military pact between the two neighbors, in Seoul.
2018
Oct. 30 -- South Korea's Supreme Court orders a Japanese company, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., to compensate South Korean victims for forced labor and unpaid work during World War II.
Nov. 29 -- South Korea's top court orders a Japanese company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., to compensate South Korean wartime forced labor victims.
2019
Jan. 9 -- Japan requests that Seoul and Tokyo begin government talks over the wartime forced labor issue.
May 20 -- Japan requests formation of an arbitration panel involving a third-country to address the wartime forced labor issue.
June 19 -- South Korea proposes to Japan that companies from both countries create a joint fund to compensate the wartime forced labor victims. Japan turns down the offer.
July 1 -- Japan announces plan to strengthen regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials used in semiconductor and smartphone production, says it will exclude South Korea from a list of nations that have preferential status on trade.
July 4 -- The trade restriction on South Korea-bound shipments of the three materials essential in the production of semiconductors and display panels takes effect.
July 12 -- South Korea and Japan hold a working-level meeting in Tokyo over the export curbs. Japan reaffirms it has no intention of lifting the restrictions.
July 24 -- South Korea proposes holding high-level talks over the issue during a World Trade Organization meeting. Japan turns down the offer.
Aug. 2 -- Japan's Cabinet approves a proposal to remove South Korea from the "whitelist" granting simplified procedures for the purchase of sensitive goods that can be diverted for military use. South Korea says it will also take Japan off its own list of trusted trading partners.
Aug. 7 -- Japan promulgates the revised bill removing South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.
Aug. 12 -- South Korea removes Japan from its list of trusted trading partners.
Aug. 22 -- South Korea announces decision not to extend GSOMIA, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions and Tokyo's refusal to accept Seoul's repeated dialogue overtures. The bilateral pact is supposed to be renewed every year, and the deadline for any objection to its renewal for another year by either side is Aug. 24.
Sept. 11 -- South Korea files a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's export curbs.
Sept. 20 -- Japan agrees to hold bilateral consultations with South Korea to deal with the WTO complaint.
Oct. 11 -- South Korea and Japan hold inaugural talks in Geneva over Seoul's complaint as part of a dispute settlement process under WTO rules. The meeting ends without an agreement.
Nov. 17 -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan hold bilateral talks in Bangkok but fail to narrow differences over the intelligence-sharing pact.
Nov. 19 -- South Korea and Japan hold a second round of talks in Geneva under the WTO dispute settlement process. The two sides fail to find common ground.
Nov. 22 -- South Korea announces its decision to postpone the termination of GSOMIA, just hours before its scheduled expiration the next day. South Korea also decides to suspend the WTO complaint process against Japan's export restrictions.
