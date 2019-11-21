S. Korean man killed in armed robbery in Turkey
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man was killed after being attacked by an armed robber in southeastern Turkey early this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The victim in his 40s, whose identity was withheld, was stabbed in the city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday (Korea time) and died the next day, the ministry said.
Turkish police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect on robbery and murder charges.
The South Korean embassy in Turkey has made contact with the deputy governor of Diyarbakir to request a thorough probe into the accident and that due legal proceedings are taken.
The government said it has informed the family of his death and that it will work to provide the best consular assistance possible to help the victim's family with the necessary procedures.
