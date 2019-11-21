OECD cuts growth outlook for S. Korea to 2 percent
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday slashed its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent amid a slowdown in global trade.
The OECD's outlook represented a drop from its previous forecast of 2.1 percent in September. It said the South Korean economy would grow 2.3 percent in 2020, unchanged from its previous forecast.
"Economic growth will remain subdued, as the global slowdown and trade tensions hold back exports, while high uncertainty weighs on investment," the OECD said in its report.
The OECD said a gradual recovery in global demand for semiconductors and expansionary fiscal policy will support the economy.
Semiconductors account for nearly one-fifth of exports from South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. South Korea accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. unveils U.S. proposal of Dec. talks, repeats call for new solution
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
BTS records $116.6 mln in sales from 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
3
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Railway workers' strike reduces train operations, causes passenger inconvenience
-
3
(LEAD) Senior N. Korean official holds talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow
-
4
(LEAD) 32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. vice FM renews calls for U.S. to drop 'hostile policy'